Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc Corp (ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.63 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

NYSE ASB opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

In other news, insider William M. Bohn sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $210,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Judith M. Docter sold 35,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $945,493.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,958,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,850,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,767,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,462,000 after acquiring an additional 56,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 174.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,615,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,009,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,020 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

