Peugeot (UG) PT Set at €24.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($22.71) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.60 ($27.76) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peugeot has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.56 ($25.36).

Shares of Peugeot opened at €19.15 ($22.53) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Peugeot has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

