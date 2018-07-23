Pets at Home Group (PETS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $119.40

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119.40 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.58), with a volume of 1349524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.63).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 245 ($3.24) to GBX 185 ($2.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.92) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pets at Home Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 181.67 ($2.40).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 10,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.64), for a total transaction of £13,303.96 ($17,609.48). Also, insider Tony DeNunzio acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £256,000 ($338,848.44). Insiders have acquired a total of 470,987 shares of company stock worth $60,138,180 over the last ninety days.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

