Petra Diamonds (PDL) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.06) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDL. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Petra Diamonds to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 95 ($1.26) to GBX 90 ($1.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Petra Diamonds to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 97 ($1.28).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

LON PDL traded down GBX 5.28 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 44.72 ($0.59). 9,607,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.50 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.20 ($1.86).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. The company's principal mining properties are the Finsch and Cullinan properties located in South Africa. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.