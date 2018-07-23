Perpetual Ltd Reduces Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,229,000 after buying an additional 108,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $4,140,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,700 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $296,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,935. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DEI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.82. 936,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,691. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.