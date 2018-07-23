Perpetual Ltd Buys New Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 315,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,832,000. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises about 1.7% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,931. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $956.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $64,345.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,780.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,125.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,856 shares of company stock worth $349,153 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

