Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PBT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.35. 78,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,118. The firm has a market cap of $430.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.52. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,529.95% and a net margin of 95.80%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

