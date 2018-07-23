Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perceptron an industry rank of 27 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perceptron by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Perceptron by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perceptron by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perceptron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Perceptron traded up $0.48, reaching $10.78, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . 34,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,202. Perceptron has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 million, a PE ratio of 263.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Perceptron had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

