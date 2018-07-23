PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Lessened by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,561,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,279 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,772,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,552,000 after purchasing an additional 646,645 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,174,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,529 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,497,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,152,000 after acquiring an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.41.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

