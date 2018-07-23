Pentair (PNR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Pentair (NYSE: PNR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/20/2018 – Pentair had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2018 – Pentair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pentair expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.25 and $2.30 for fiscal 2018. Material and other cost inflation are expected to dent margins. The guidance reflects the separation of its Electrical business, nVent Electric plc. Although the separation will provide financial, operational and other benefits to the company, risks persist in connection with the separation. The company will incur certain costs and expenses relating to the spin-off. Further, the spin-off may not result in the benefits as expected or costs might negate estimated benefits. This would have an adverse effect on the financial condition. Moreover, each management team's inability to control additional stranded corporate costs or to deliver a smooth transition might affect near-term business performance. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. “

7/13/2018 – Pentair had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pentair expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.25 and $2.30 for fiscal 2018. During fiscal 2017 and the first quarter fiscal 2018, Pentair underwent certain business restructuring initiatives aimed at reducing fixed cost structure and began realigning business in contemplation of the separation of the Electrical business. These actions will contribute to margin growth in 2018. Segment income is anticipated to be up around 8% for the year. However, material and other cost inflation are expected to dent margins. The guidance reflects the separation of its Electrical business, nVent Electric plc. Although the separation will provide financial, operational and other benefits to the company, risks persist in connection with the separation. The company will incur certain costs and expenses relating to the spin-off. “

6/21/2018 – Pentair was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/31/2018 – Pentair had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

Shares of Pentair traded down $0.04, hitting $43.85, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,556. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

In other Pentair news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $73,934,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 270,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

