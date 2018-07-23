Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PAG opened at $48.90 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $103,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

