Pendal Group Ltd Trims Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 72.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $420,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Barclays raised RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price target on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $23.09 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.38). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $429.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

