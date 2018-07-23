Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 2,558 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 152,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $757,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 617,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,611,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,993. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

FISV opened at $77.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

