Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,314,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,228,000 after buying an additional 1,017,288 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 20,751.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 290,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,646,000 after buying an additional 288,855 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,707,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 398,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after buying an additional 128,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,513,000.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $148.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.94.

In related news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $336,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Crimmins sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,160,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,776. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $154.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,096.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

