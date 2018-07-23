Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 17.4% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 50,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Ventas by 10.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 41.7% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Ventas by 31.2% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$57.33” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.54.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,645,601.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 775,111 shares in the company, valued at $41,220,402.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,794,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 775,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,956,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,663. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas opened at $58.25 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.42 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 75.96%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

