Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marston’s (MARS)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, June 15th. Numis Securities raised shares of Marston’s to an add rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 115 ($1.52) to GBX 90 ($1.19) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 117.27 ($1.55).

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 97.90 ($1.30) on Friday. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 99.85 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.70 ($1.95).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th.

In other Marston’s news, insider Andrew Andrea bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £40,400 ($53,474.52).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.