pdvWireless (PDVW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of pdvWireless from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of pdvWireless from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of pdvWireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. pdvWireless has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get pdvWireless alerts:

pdvWireless opened at $26.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $385.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.63. pdvWireless has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 481.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. equities research analysts anticipate that pdvWireless will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard E. Rohmann sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $25,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 50,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,283.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 66,131 shares of company stock worth $1,603,734 and have sold 2,544 shares worth $67,717. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDVW. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of pdvWireless in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of pdvWireless by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,661 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of pdvWireless by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,386 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of pdvWireless in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of pdvWireless by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,238 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for pdvWireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for pdvWireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.