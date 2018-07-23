PayPoint (PAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

PayPoint (LON:PAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on PayPoint from GBX 900 ($11.91) to GBX 800 ($10.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Get PayPoint alerts:

Shares of PayPoint stock opened at GBX 948.36 ($12.55) on Monday. PayPoint has a 12 month low of GBX 762 ($10.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,098 ($14.53).

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, and North America. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobile, e-money vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery services; and retail services comprising ATM, payment cards, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, receipt advertising, and charges for failed direct debits, as well as other transactions.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.