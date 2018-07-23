Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stake Lowered by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Paychex by 392.6% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 75,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $428,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,336.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $200,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,965 shares of company stock worth $9,955,834. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 35,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,875. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

