Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Pattern Energy Group posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $1.17. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $111.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group traded up $0.37, reaching $17.86, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 89,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pattern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 889.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Pattern Energy Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

