Patriot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 902 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.12. 174,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,134. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $214.64 and a 1-year high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.07.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

