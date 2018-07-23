Patriot Wealth Management Inc. Invests $8.04 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.62.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $1,237,545.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 295,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,798,552.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 38,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.36, for a total value of $9,876,303.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,968,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 308,308 shares of company stock worth $77,491,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $248.71. 212,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038,535. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $152.91 and a 12 month high of $269.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

