Patriot Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd (SUSA)

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd (BMV:SUSA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd during the first quarter worth approximately $901,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd traded down $0.12, reaching $115.35, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd has a twelve month low of $96.65 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

