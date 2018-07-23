Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $230,000 Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 28.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 166.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications traded down $1.02, hitting $287.82, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 964,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.21. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 23.55%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.16.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.