Parametrica Management Ltd Sells 33,693 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI)

Parametrica Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,693 shares during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies traded up $0.25, hitting $22.74, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 372,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $120.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

