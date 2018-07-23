Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $206,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,317 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $2,975,119.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,278 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,013.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,498 shares of company stock worth $6,576,027 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.75. 1,236,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.37 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.03.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.