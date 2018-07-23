Parametrica Management Ltd Has $840,000 Stake in Tarena International Inc (TEDU)

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,840 shares during the quarter. Tarena International makes up 4.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Tarena International were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tarena International by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tarena International by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tarena International in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEDU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 81,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,508. The company has a market capitalization of $473.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.91. Tarena International Inc has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $20.67.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.96%. equities research analysts anticipate that Tarena International Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. CLSA downgraded shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tarena International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Tarena International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 12 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

