Paragon Banking Group (PAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 510 ($6.75) to GBX 550 ($7.28) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Shore Capital raised their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 515 ($6.82) to GBX 570 ($7.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.60) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 452 ($5.98) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 525.63 ($6.96).

Shares of Paragon Banking Group opened at GBX 502.50 ($6.65) on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 400.30 ($5.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 555.99 ($7.36).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

