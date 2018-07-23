Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

PZZA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Longbow Research cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.20 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

Papa John’s Int’l opened at $51.59 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.50. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $427.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 36.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's Int'l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

