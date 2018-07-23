Owens-Illinois (OI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Owens-Illinois updated its Q3 guidance to approx $0.75 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

OI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.84. 1,816,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.45 to $25.90 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens-Illinois from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.