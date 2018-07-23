Outfitter Advisors LTD. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Outfitter Advisors LTD. trimmed its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 36.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 111.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter worth $3,568,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.8% in the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 19.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $103.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 13.14%. equities analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

