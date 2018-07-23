OST Hits Market Capitalization of $21.72 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, OST has traded down 13% against the dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000792 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Huobi, OKEx and Gate.io. OST has a total market capitalization of $21.72 million and $453,441.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012942 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00416784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00155873 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00024157 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000900 BTC.

About OST

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,695,066 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

