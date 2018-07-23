Osisko Mining (OSK) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a c$2.09 rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSK. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 and set a c$2.14 rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.24.

Shares of Osisko Mining opened at C$2.11 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.61 and a 12-month high of C$5.07.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Donald Robert Njegovan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,900.00. Also, insider Jose Vizquerra purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 165,400 shares of company stock worth $349,851.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

