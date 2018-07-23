Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $157,000 Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,631,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,668,574,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Raytheon by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 356,086 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,142,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 21,288.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 271,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 269,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $263,265.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,862 shares of company stock valued at $816,748 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Raytheon traded down $1.44, reaching $200.00, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 614,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,410. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $167.55 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Raytheon had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

