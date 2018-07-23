Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for 1.9% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,947,000 after acquiring an additional 125,670 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.65.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.06. 106,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

