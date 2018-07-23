Opus Bank (OPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of Opus Bank stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $1,776,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Opus Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPB. ValuEngine upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $30.00 target price on Opus Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

