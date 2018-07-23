Open Text Corp (OTEX) Stake Lessened by Greystone Managed Investments Inc.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. decreased its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 986,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123,011 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises approximately 1.5% of Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $34,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Open Text by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Open Text by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,742,000 after buying an additional 64,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Open Text by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Open Text by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTEX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Open Text traded down $0.22, hitting $37.69, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat . 389,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,766. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.28. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $685.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal.

