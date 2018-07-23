Open Platform Hits One Day Volume of $324,705.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $324,705.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003722 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00432720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00155670 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023870 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014862 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

