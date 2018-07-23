Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $3.20

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Ontology token can now be bought for $3.20 or 0.00041379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Koinex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $483.85 million and $39.17 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003678 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00420747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00155002 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023866 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014551 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000900 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,175 tokens. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Abucoins, BCEX, Koinex, Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance, Hotbit, Upbit, OKEx, Switcheo Network and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

