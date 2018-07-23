ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

