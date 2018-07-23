One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

OLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties opened at $27.12 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 million. research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $25,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,080 shares of company stock worth $275,855. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 290.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.