Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Olympic Steel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Olympic Steel opened at $22.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $248.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.78. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.00 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $930,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

