Old National Bancorp (ONB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

ONB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Hovde Group restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Hilliard Lyons lowered Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Old National Bancorp opened at $19.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $170.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $855,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 36.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,648,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,762,000 after buying an additional 712,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,718,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,041,000 after buying an additional 278,468 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.2% during the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 652,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 232,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 153,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.