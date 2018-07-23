Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $925.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.83 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $149.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $164.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.46.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $118,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.