Octanox (OTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $77.00

Octanox (CURRENCY:OTX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Octanox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Octanox has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Octanox has a market capitalization of $164,885.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of Octanox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Octanox Token Profile

OTX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2017. Octanox’s total supply is 8,500,001 tokens. Octanox’s official website is octanox.org . Octanox’s official Twitter account is @OctanoxPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Octanox Token Trading

Octanox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octanox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octanox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octanox using one of the exchanges listed above.

