Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocean Rig UDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of ORIG opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ocean Rig UDW has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.85 million. The business’s revenue was down 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocean Rig UDW during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ocean Rig UDW during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ocean Rig UDW by 2,590.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 217,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ocean Rig UDW during the fourth quarter worth about $5,294,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ocean Rig UDW by 2,361.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 356,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Rig UDW

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

