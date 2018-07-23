Ocado Group PLC (OCDO) Receives GBX 551.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 551.18 ($7.30).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCDO shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Ocado Group to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.59) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ocado Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,123 ($14.86) on Friday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 233.10 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.98).

In other Ocado Group news, insider Duncan Tatton-Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 866 ($11.46), for a total value of £866,000 ($1,146,260.75). Also, insider Neill Abrams sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 896 ($11.86), for a total transaction of £4,480,000 ($5,929,847.78).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

