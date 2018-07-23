Oakbrook Investments LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,656.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $121.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $123.31. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $120.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

