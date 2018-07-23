Oakbrook Investments LLC Purchases 6,595 Shares of Pentair PLC (PNR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,601,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,270,000 after purchasing an additional 163,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,631,000 after purchasing an additional 52,835 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,353,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 996,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $43,420.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $73,934,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pentair from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

NYSE:PNR opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

