nVent Electric (NVT) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

Headlines about nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. nVent Electric earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5521397403901 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $24.59 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 823,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,622,292.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,477,536.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,892,194 shares of company stock valued at $48,477,241.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

